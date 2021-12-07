Nearly 70 ICU medics at Spanish hospital Covid-19 positive after Christmas party

Nearly 70 nurses and doctors working in the intensive care unit at a Spanish hospital have tested positive for Covid-19 after attending a Christmas party, health authorities said on Monday.

Sixty-eight medics at the University Regional Hospital in Malaga had been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the Andalusian regional government said.

Health authorities said they were investigating the source of the infection but added all 68 attended a Christmas party on December 1 at which 173 people were present.

Those who contracted Covid-19 all had antigen tests or the third booster vaccinations before attending the party, health authorities said.