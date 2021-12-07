Jude Bellingham fined $45,000 for comments about referee Felix Zwayer

(CNN) Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham has been fined $45,000 (40,000 euros) for comments he made about referee Felix Zwayer following his side's 3-2 defeat against Bayern Munich on Saturday.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DFB said that the fine had been issued to Bellingham due to "unsportsmanlike behavior" as his comments had "doubted the impartiality of the referee."

Saturday's result saw Bayern move four points ahead of Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga.