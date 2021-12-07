(CNN) The New England Patriots edged out the Buffalo Bills 14-10 on a blustery night at the Highmark Stadium in Buffalo to extend their winning streak to seven games.

Due to the high winds, with gusts reaching 50 miles per hour, the Patriots completed just two of three passes for 19 yards, the fewest attempted passes since the Bills' two against the New York Jets in 1974, according to the Patriots' post-game stats.

Not only did the players have the wind -- which was strong enough to nearly push ESPN's gamecast crew off their chairs -- to contend with, but the real feel temperature inside the stadium was only in the 20s.

Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones was largely limited to handing off the ball and allowing his teammates to run, with the team rushing 10 consecutive times to begin the game.

"[It was] just a crazy game to be a part of," Jones said, as reported by ESPN . "We knew it was going to be windy. You can't control it, there is no on and off switch.

