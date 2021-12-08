    Climate change crisis: Golf courses on borrowed time as Earth's weather patterns become wilder

    By Tom Pilcher, for CNN

    Updated 0901 GMT (1701 HKT) December 8, 2021

    People play on a golf course which has been affected by fires in Oroville, California, July 25, 2021. Deadly wildfires that ripped through the west of the US, including in California, have led to poor air quality and course closures in recent years.
    A general view of the par three 16th hole on the Montrose Medal Course at the Montrose Golf Links in Angus, Scotland. In the last 30 years, the sea has encroached by almost 230 feet (70 meters) in places at the club, according to research released in 2016.
    Danny Willett tees off on the 18th hole during day four of The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at The Old Course at St Andrews on October 3, 2021 in Scotland. With sea levels projected to rise by one meter in the next 50 years, the home of golf at St. Andrews could be a swamp like Miami as early as 2050.
    Georgia Hall (left) on the 17th tee during day one of the AIG Women&#39;s British Open at Woburn Golf Club on August 1, 2019. The course constructed its own reservoir in 2013 to capture rainwater to irrigate its turf, and more recently drilled a borehole to tap water from underground. The company managing the course says the new infrastructure should make Woburn fully self-sufficient, so it isn&#39;t using water that could be otherwise used for drinking and in homes.
    A general view of Remuera Golf Course, Auckland, New Zealand. The club says carbon-dioxide (CO2) emissions were reduced by nearly 25 tons from 2018-19, through the cutting of all electricity use at the club.
    A general view of the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Black Rock, Melbourne, Australia. Tiger Woods and Ernie Els both praised the course&#39;s natural setup, with dry and vast areas of the rough and fairways that have forgone water.
    (CNN)The 30 or so golf courses in the Salt Lake County of Utah drink up around nine million gallons of water a day to stay pristine green -- that's more than 13 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

    Managing the turf on golf courses also means using carbon-intensive fertilizers, plenty of mowing and, in many cases, clearing forests or trees that were soaking up carbon-dioxide to make way for long tracts of fairway.
    In other words, golf is a dirty sport that's wrecking the planet. But it doesn't have to be.
      The impact of golf on the climate and environment has led to growing calls to make the sport more sustainable -- even to play on bone-dry courses, as golfing legend Tiger Woods has enjoyed.
        And it's not just to save the planet, but to save the sport itself, as the climate crisis threatens to transform many courses into muddy swamps.
        The president of the American Society of Golf Course Architects (ASGCA), Jason Straka, told CNN Sport (undefined) how the climate crisis has been affecting golf in flood-threatened Florida, and in Ohio and Utah, which have been hit by warmer-than-usual weather and even drought.
        "Clubs never used to have to close after two-inch rain, now they do. They also experience sunny day flooding," said Straka.
        In Miami, authorities are raising public drains to a minimum of 3.4 feet, but more than 50% of courses in the city are under this minimum, which rings alarm bells for Straka.
        "If they don't go out and literally lift their footprint up in the air, they're going to be in a perpetually deeper and deeper bathtub," he said.