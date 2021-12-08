The Ashes: England bowled out for just 147 at the 'Gabbatoir' on thrilling opening day

(CNN) England collapsed on the first day of the opening Test of The Ashes on Wednesday, eventually being bowled out by Australia for 147.

As cricket's oldest rivalry renewed for the 72nd time at the Gabba in Brisbane -- nicknamed the "Gabbatoir" because of its ominous record -- it was the hosts who were on top literally from the first ball.

In a moment which could set the tone for the rest of the five-Test series, England's opening batter Rory Burns was bowled by Mitchell Starc with the very first ball of the Test in front of a raucous crowd.

Starc celebrates with teammates after getting the wicket of Burns.

And the hardy folk who stayed up to watch back in England, with the time gone past midnight, might have been reaching for the TV remote as their team were reduced to 11-3 not long after as captain and stalwart Joe Root was dismissed for zero.

With England on the ropes, Australia went for the jugular, led by newly-appointed captain and star fast bowler Pat Cummins.

