Boris Johnson's aides joked about Christmas party in Downing Street while London was in lockdown

London (CNN) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing fierce criticism after a leaked video recording obtained by CNN affiliate ITV News shows senior Downing Street staff joking about when Johnson allegedly threw a Christmas party for his staff during last year's lockdown.

The party is said to have happened on December 18, when London was under "Tier 3" lockdown restrictions meaning people were not allowed to mix indoors with anyone outside their household or support bubble.

The recording is of a mock press briefing on December 22, 2020, four days after the event is alleged to have taken place, according to CNN affiliate ITV.

It shows the PM's then-press secretary, Allegra Stratton, joking when asked by a fellow No. 10 official about reports of a Christmas party. She laughs, says she "went home" then says "this fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced."

Allegra Stratton, Boris Johnson's former press secretary

Johnson said Wednesday he apologizes unreservedly for the offense the leaked video has caused.

