NHL's Arizona Coyotes could be locked out of their home arena starting December 20 if bills aren't paid

(CNN) The Arizona Coyotes of the National Hockey League could potentially be without access to their home arena later this month if delinquent taxes and back rent aren't paid, according to a letter sent to team ownership from Glendale city manager Kevin Phelps.

The Arizona Department of Revenue has filed a Notice of State Tax Lien for unpaid taxes owed by IceArizona Hockey Company, LLC, which owns the Coyotes, according to a letter dated Wednesday from Phelps to Coyotes president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez.

The lien amount is in excess of $1.3 million, the letter says, of which approximately $250,000 is owed to the city of Glendale. Additionally, Phelps said he received notice from ASM Global, the arena manager, that there is an unpaid balance for the 2020-2021 season.

If the taxes and back rent aren't paid in full by 5 p.m. on December 20, the Coyotes will not have access to the arena, the letter says. The city also is canceling the company's business license and says the business can request an informal hearing by submitting a written request within 10 days.

Read More