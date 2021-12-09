Cyclist Mark Cavendish and family 'extremely distressed' following aggravated burglary

(CNN) British cyclist Mark Cavendish says he was attacked by four masked men in his home last month.

According to Essex Police, the group of armed men stole a Luis Vuitton suitcase and two high-value watches from Cavendish's home.

A police statement said that no members of Cavendish's family sustained serious, physical injuries from the incident, which occurred in the early hours of the morning of November 27, but added that they were "understandably left incredibly shaken."

Cavendish, who earlier this year equaled Eddy Merckx's record of 34 stage wins in the Tour de France , said: "As I'm sure you will understand, this incident has left our family extremely distressed -- not just myself and [wife] Peta but our children as well, who feared for their lives and are now struggling with the after-effects.

"No one should have to experience the sort of violence and threats made against us, let alone this happening in a family home -- a place where everyone should feel safe.

