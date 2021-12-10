(CNN) Superstar LeBron James became just the fifth player in NBA history to reach 100 triple-doubles for his career, but his feat was marred by the Los Angeles Lakers' 108-95 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

The four-time NBA champion put up 20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists at the FedExForum as the Lakers dropped to a 13-13 record and seventh place in the Western Conference.

James joins his fellow Lakers teammate Russell Westbrook in the top five of all-time regular season triple-double leaders , with Westbrook sitting comfortably in first place with 189.

The Lakers' season has been blighted by inconsistency as the new 'Big Three' of James, Westbrook and Anthony Davis continue to struggle meshing together on the court.

Davis put up 22 points, eight rebounds and one assist on Thursday, but it was another tough night for Westbrook, who recorded just nine points, seven assists and six rebounds, while also recording six turnovers.

