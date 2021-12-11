Fugitive Portuguese banker arrested by South African authorities

(CNN) South African authorities have arrested a convicted Portuguese banker that had fled from the country in mid-September.

"We first want to thank South African police authorities," Portugal's Judiciary Police director Luís Neves said, as he announced that banker João Rendeiro had been captured, on Saturday morning.

Neves said the 69-year-old banker was arrested "very far" from Johannesburg , where he was living, but wouldn't disclose the exact location. South African Police spokesman Vishnu Naidu has since confirmed the arrest took place in Durban

"João Rendeiro was living in the wealthiest area of Johannesburg, that was his usual safe haven, in five star hotels, but then there were other places where he'd move to, in an effort to hamper this arrest," Neves explained. "He was being very careful.

"He was surprised because he wasn't expecting it," Neves also said.

