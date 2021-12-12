The French territory of New Caledonia voted against independence in a referendum on Sunday, provisional results showed, amid a big drop in turnout due to a boycott of the vote by the independence movement.

The indigenous Kanak population, who largely favor independence, had called for non-participation in the referendum because they are in a 12-month mourning period following a September surge in coronavirus infections.

Provisional results published by French authorities showed support for a "no" to independence was at 96.5%, while turnout stood at 43.9%. Sunday's vote, the third and final ballot on the issue, follows two previous polls in 2018 and 2020 in which the "no" vote got 57% and 53% respectively.

"The Caledonians have chosen to remain French. They decided that freely," French President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised address.

French president Emmanuel Macron gives a national TV address on December 12 after the third independence referendum in New Caledonia.

"We can't ignore that the electorate remained deeply divided over the years," he added. "A period of transition is now starting."

Read More