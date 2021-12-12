Russia's Putin told Biden he would 'really like' to meet

(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin told his US counterpart Joe Biden he would "really like" to meet for more talks, according to a video clip released by Russian state TV on Sunday from the leaders' virtual call on Tuesday.

In a short video clip released on Russia 1, Putin told the US President: "We will definitely meet, I would really like that."

Biden and Putin had tasked their respective teams with following up on their discussions about Ukraine when they spoke last week.

Ahead of Putin and Biden's phone call, a White House National Security Council spokesperson told CNN the administration "will not hesitate" to address Russia's actions.

The leaders agreed that it would be necessary to speak again after the consultations take place. The date and format of this possible meeting are not yet set, according to the Kremlin.

