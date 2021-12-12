Spanish bishop loses church powers after marrying erotica author

(CNN) A bishop in Spain has had his clerical powers removed following his marriage to a "transgressive" author of erotica with satanic undertones.

The diocese of Solsona -- where Xavier Novell Goma has been serving as a bishop -- issued a statement on Saturday that said Novell is now forbidden from administering the sacraments and engaging in any active teaching, "both in public and private," although he can still maintain his status as a bishop.

According to the statement, Novell, bishop emeritus of Solsona, entered into a civil marriage with Silvia Caballol on November 22, 2021, in the province of Barcelona . The statement then refers to Canon 1394.1 of the Catholic Church, which states that "a clergyman attempting marriage, even if only civilly, shall be subject to suspension."

Novell became Spain's youngest bishop in 2010, aged 41, when he was appointed to Solsona, a small city to the north of Barcelona in Spain's northeastern Catalonia region.

Now, following his marriage to Caballol, Novell is no longer able to "exercise the rights and functions inherent in the episcopal office," the statement from his diocese said.

