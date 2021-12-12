Denver Broncos honor Demaryius Thomas with memorial and tribute

(CNN) The Denver Broncos on Sunday will honor its former star wide receiver, Demaryius Thomas, who died suddenly last week at age 33.

Thomas played 10 seasons in the NFL, most of them with the Broncos, and is considered one of the best wide receivers in Broncos history, winning two AFC championships and Super Bowl 50. He was selected to multiple Pro Bowls and is second all-time in Broncos history in receiving yards.

Broncos players will wear Thomas' team number, 88, as a decal on their helmets during the game against the Detroit Lions in Denver on Sunday, according to Broncos writer Aric DiLalla . The number also has been painted on Denver's sideline.

There will be a memorial to Thomas at the stadium, at the base of the horse sculptures in Ring of Fame Plaza. The team will also show a video tribute to Thomas and hold a moment of silence to remember the beloved athlete.

Thomas was found dead at his home in Roswell, Georgia, on Thursday. Based on preliminary information, his death stemmed from a medical issue, officer Tim Lupo of the Roswell Police Department said in an email to CNN.

Read More