(CNN) Real Madrid has now won its last 10 games in all competitions after victory against local rival Atlético Madrid on Sunday.

The hosts cruised to a 2-0 win courtesy of goals from the in-form Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio either side of halftime.

Real Madrid are now eights points clear at the top of La Liga, having played one more game than second placed Sevilla. Atlético Madrid, meanwhile, remain fourth.

"That's a lot of pressure you're putting on me. We're favorites today, you can say that, of course," Real manager Carlo Ancelotti said when asked if Los Blancos would win the league this season.

"We've done very well, better than others, but we're focused on the next games because a drop in concentration can cost you dearly."

Read More