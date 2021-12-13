Tom Brady creates even more history in dramatic 33-27 overtime Bucs victory over Bills

(CNN) Before Sunday, Tom Brady had almost every all-time NFL quarterback record to his name -- and at the end of the day, he set another two milestone achievements.

In the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' dramatic 33-27 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Brady first passed Drew Brees' record for the most completions in NFL history.

He came into the game needing 18 to set the new mark; by the end, he had 7,156 completions.

And when the 44-year-old found wide receiver Breshad Perriman for the game-winning touchdown in OT, it was Brady's 700th career passing touchdown, regular season and playoffs combined.

Brady celebrates a 58-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Perriman in overtime against the Bills.

After the game, when asked what he's going to do with the ball with which he achieved the momentous mark, the Bucs QB told the media he doesn't think "about those things."

