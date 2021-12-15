Sergio Aguero announces retirement from football following heart problems

(CNN) Barcelona striker Sergio "Kun" Aguero announced on Wednesday that he would be retiring from football at the age of 33, after being recently diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia.

"This press conference is to communicate that I've decided to stop playing soccer. It's a very hard moment but I'm at peace with the decision I made," a visibly emotional Aguero said.

Aguero made the announcement during a live press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, where he was joined by the club's president Joan Laporta, with his former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watching on in attendance.

Aguero's first serious medical issue surfaced in October, when he was taken to hospital following Barcelona's 1-1 draw against Alaves, in which he experienced chest pains and breathing difficulties during the game.

"First is my health, you know the problem I had a month or so ago. I was in the good hands of the doctors, who told me it was best for me to stop playing and I made this decision a week or 10 days ago. I did my best to see if there was any hope but there hasn't been much," a tearful Aguero said.

Sergio Aguero was forced off with chest pains during Barcelona's match against Alaves on October 30.

