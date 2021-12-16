Birdsong album beats Christmas classics to reach top five chart in Australia

(CNN) An album of recorded birdsong has managed to beat Christmas classics from Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé to make it into the top five of Australia's music charts, also leapfrogging ABBA and Justin Bieber.

"Songs of Disappearance," which features the call of 53 of Australia's most threatened bird species , has soared to fifth place in the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) album chart.

It was released on December 3 by not-for-profit organization BirdLife Australia and features birdsong captured in the wild by nature recordist David Stewart.

Nature Sound, the Bowerbird Collective, Charles Darwin University and Mervyn Street of Mangkaja Arts also collaborated on the project, which raises awareness of the need to protect the nation's declining bird species.

In a press release Monday, Charles Darwin University, whose PHD candidate Anthony Albrecht produced the album, said the birds featured are on the "brink of extinction."

Read More