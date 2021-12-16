Two children dead and several injured after wind lifts bouncy castle into the air

(CNN) Two children are dead and several are critically injured after they fell 32 feet (10 meters) from a bouncy castle lifted into the air by wind at a school event in Australia.

Children at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, on the north coast of Tasmania, were celebrating the end of the school year when wind swept the castle into the air.

"Several children fell from a height of about 10 meters around 10 a.m. and are currently receiving medical treatment at the scene as well as in hospitals," Tasmanian Police said in a statement.

Emergency services, including helicopters, were dispatched to the school to treat the injured and transport some to hospital.

"This is a very tragic event and our thoughts are with the families and the wider school community, and also our first responders," Police Commander Debbie Williams told reporters at the school on Thursday.

