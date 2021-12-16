Hundreds of dinosaur footprints uncovered in Poland

Warsaw, Poland Hundreds of dinosaur footprints, so well-preserved that even the scaly skin can be seen, have been found in Poland, giving an insight into a complex ecosystem around 200 million years ago, geologists said.

Described by the Polish Geological Institute-National Research Institute as a treasure trove, the fossilized tracks and bones were found in an opencast clay mine in Borkowice, 130 kilometers (80 miles) south of Warsaw.

"In the traces left by dinosaurs, you can read their behavior and habits... we have traces left by dinosaurs running, swimming, resting and sitting," said geologist Grzegorz Niedzwiedzki.

Geologists discovered hundreds of dinosaur footprints.

The largest footprints of carnivorous dinosaurs are 40 centimeters (15.7 inches) long and in many cases the skin can be seen in detail.

"In order for such a state of preservation to be possible, a very special sequence of events had to take place in a short time," geologist Grzegorz Pienkowski said in a statement.

At least seven species feature among the tracks.

