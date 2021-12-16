Dutch princess' 18th birthday party broke Covid-19 rules

(CNN) The Dutch royal family threw an outdoor party for Princess Amalia's 18th birthday at the weekend that fell outside the government's Covid-19 guidelines, with King Willem-Alexander admitting it was "not right."

According to a letter sent by Prime Minister Mark Rutte to the Dutch parliament, dated Thursday, the royals hosted 21 people in the park near the royal palace on Saturday.

This is despite government advice that people in the Netherlands should have no more than four visitors over the age of 13 in their home per day.

The park is considered part of the private home of the royal family, a government spokesperson told CNN.

King Willem-Alexander admitted the party was "not right."

According to Rutte's letter to Parliament, all guests were asked to take a test, were vaccinated, and maintained social distance.

