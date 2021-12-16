Chicago Blackhawks reach settlement with former player who said he was sexually assaulted by a coach in 2010

(CNN) The Chicago Blackhawks and Kyle Beach, the professional hockey player who said he was sexually assaulted by a former Blackhawks video coach in 2010, have reached a settlement, according to a joint statement from the team and Beach's attorney.

"The parties are pleased to announce that today's mediation resulted in a confidential settlement between the Blackhawks and Kyle Beach," according to the statement from Beach's attorney, Susan Loggans, and Blackhawks owners Rocky and Danny Wirtz.

"The Blackhawks hope that this resolution will bring some measure of peace and closure for Mr. Beach. As for the Blackhawks organization, we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensure that, going forward, this team will be a beacon for professionalism, respect and integrity in our community. We remain grateful for the trust and support of the Blackhawks community, and we promise to continue working every day to earn and maintain that trust."

CNN has reached out to the National Hockey League for comment.

Beach, then identified as only John Doe, filed a lawsuit against the Blackhawks in May, alleging he was sexually assaulted by Brad Aldrich, the then-video coach. He further alleged the team was made aware of the assault but failed to act.

