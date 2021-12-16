Taniela Moa: Former Tonga rugby international dies aged 36

(CNN) Former Tonga rugby international Taniela Moa has died at the age of 36, the Tongan Rugby Union announced on Thursday.

"A stalwart of Ikale Tahi Tonga rugby who will now have his named etched among the echelons of the legendary greats. Such sad news to receive about the passing of Taniela Moa," it said on its social media.

"We would like to send our love and deepest condolences to his family through this sad and tragic time. May he fly high among God's army and look over you all.

"Rest in love Nela."

Moa made his debut for Auckland in 2005, appearing 58 times. During his club career, he also played for Bay of Plenty, Super Rugby teams, the Blues and the Chiefs, as well as French team Section Paloise.

