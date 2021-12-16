Late NFL star Vincent Jackson diagnosed with Stage 2 CTE

(CNN) Former NFL star Vincent Jackson, who died in February at the age of 38, was found to have Stage 2 CTE, researchers at the Concussion Legacy Foundation announced on Thursday.

"Vincent Jackson was a brilliant, disciplined, gentle giant whose life began to change in his mid-30s. He became depressed, with progressive memory loss, problem solving difficulties, paranoia, and eventually extreme social isolation," said Dr. Ann McKee, chief of neuropathology for the VA Boston Healthcare System and director of the BU CTE Center and VA-BU-CLF Brain Bank.

"That his brain showed stage 2 CTE should no longer surprise us; these results have become commonplace. What is surprising is that so many football players have died with CTE and so little is being done to make football, at all levels, safer by limiting the number of repetitive subconcussive hits," she said.

Read More