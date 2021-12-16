Queen Elizabeth II cancels pre-Christmas family lunch

(CNN) Queen Elizabeth II has canceled a pre-Christmas family lunch as a precaution because of a surge in Covid-19 cases in the United Kingdom, a source at Buckingham Palace told CNN on Thursday.

According to the source, the decision is a precautionary one as it is felt the lunch would put too many people's Christmas arrangements at risk if it went ahead.

While there is "regret" that the lunch has been canceled, the source added, there is a belief it is "the right thing to do" for all concerned.

The decision comes after strong warnings by England's chief medical officer about the spread of the Omicron variant, calling on people to be careful so that Christmas could be preserved.

Professor Chris Whitty said people should "prioritise what matters to them" when considering attending parties and other events during the Christmas period.

