(CNN) Cristiano Ronaldo and his pregnant partner, Georgina Rodriguez, have revealed the sex of their unborn twins in a video that is likely to warm millions of hearts just in time for Christmas.

On Thursday, the Manchester United superstar shared a clip on Instagram of the moment the couple enlisted the help of their four older children to announce the news to fans.

In the adorable video, the children are seen holding two black balloons, with the boys on one side and the girls on the other.

After Rodriguez gives a 1, 2, 3 countdown off-camera, the children pop the balloons. One of the balloons releases pink confetti, while blue confetti comes from the other, signifying that the couple are having ... a boy and a girl.

The elated boys shout: "It's a boy!" while the girls chant: "It's a girl!"