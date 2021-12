Tiger Woods at PNC Championship: 'It was awesome to be out here playing'

(CNN) Tiger Woods is back, competing on a golf course for the first time since a car crash that crushed his leg in February.

Woods is competing with his 12-year-old son, Charlie , in the $1 million PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carton Golf Club Orlando, Grande Lakes in Florida, this weekend.

"It was an awesome day," Woods told reporters after being on the course with Charlie Friday. "It was just awesome to be out here playing and be out there with my son, and we just had an absolute blast."

Woods, the winner of 82 PGA Tour titles, including 15 major championships, said he still has the hands and the feel for the game, but endurance is the biggest issue since the wreck that caused multiple fractures to his right leg.

"Unfortunately, this year has been very hard, and I hadn't been able to play at all until, I think this might be my second or third round this year. So it has been a long year."

