(CNN) Manchester City extended its lead at the top of the Premier League to four points with a 4-0 hammering of relegation-threatened Newcastle United.

Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling secured a comfortable win for City, which has now scored a remarkable 11 goals in two matches following the 7-0 drubbing of Leeds United in midweek.

Pep Guardiola's side has found its groove in recent weeks to record eight consecutive Premier League wins, with only Liverpool able to stay within touching distance.

Liverpool will aim to close the gap back to one point when it travels to Tottenham later on Saturday.

City's victory over Leeds is the team's 34th win of 2021, setting a new record for most wins in a calendar year by any club in English football's top flight.

Read More