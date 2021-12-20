    The Ashes: Australia beat England by 275 runs in Adelaide test

    Story by Reuters

    December 20, 2021

    Jhye Richardson of Australia reacts during day five of the second Test match in the Ashes series between Australia and England at the Adelaide Oval on December 20, 2021 in Adelaide, Australia.
    (Reuters)Australia beat England by 275 runs in the day-night second Ashes test at the Adelaide Oval on Monday to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.

    Chasing a daunting victory target of 468, England were all out for 192 in the final session of the pink-ball contest.
    Chris Woakes' 44 was the highest individual score in England's abject second innings batting display, while Jos Buttler frustrated Australia for a while with a dogged 26 off 207 balls.
      Jhye Richardson was the pick of the Australian bowlers, claiming 5-42.
        The third test begins in Melbourne on Sunday.