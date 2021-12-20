    Rafael Nadal tests positive for Covid-19 following Abu Dhabi comeback

    By Aleks Klosok, CNN

    Updated 1257 GMT (2057 HKT) December 20, 2021

    Rafa Nadal attends the 10th anniversary of the Rafa Nadal Foundation at the Perez Llorca auditorium on November 17, 2021 in Madrid, Spain.
    Rafa Nadal attends the 10th anniversary of the Rafa Nadal Foundation at the Perez Llorca auditorium on November 17, 2021 in Madrid, Spain.

    (CNN)Rafael Nadal has tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving back in Spain from Abu Dhabi, the 20-time grand slam champion said on Monday.

    Nadal, who didn't confirm the specific variant of Covid-19, had been making his comeback from injury in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last week.
    It was Nadal's first tournament appearance since the Citi Open in Washington in August.
      In a Twitter thread, the 35-year-old said he had tested positive for the virus following a PCR test taken on arrival back in Spain.
        Nadal added that he had tested negative at all times when he was in Kuwait and Abu Dhabi and had last tested negative on Friday.
        Read More
        "I am experiencing some unpleasant moments but I hope that I will improve little by little. I am now confined at home and have informed those people who have been in contact with me of the result," Nadal wrote.
          "As a result of the situation I have to have complete flexibility with my calendar and will be analysing my options depending on my progress. I will keep you informed of any decision about my future tournaments," Nadal added.
          The first grand slam of the 2022 season is the Australian Open, which starts on January 17.