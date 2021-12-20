Rafael Nadal tests positive for Covid-19 following Abu Dhabi comeback

(CNN) Rafael Nadal has tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving back in Spain from Abu Dhabi, the 20-time grand slam champion said on Monday.

Nadal, who didn't confirm the specific variant of Covid-19, had been making his comeback from injury in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last week.

It was Nadal's first tournament appearance since the Citi Open in Washington in August.

In a Twitter thread, the 35-year-old said he had tested positive for the virus following a PCR test taken on arrival back in Spain.

Nadal added that he had tested negative at all times when he was in Kuwait and Abu Dhabi and had last tested negative on Friday.

