Ryan Kelly: Indianapolis Colts player and wife Emma mourn the loss of daughter

(CNN) Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly and his wife, Emma, are mourning the loss of their baby girl, Mary Katherine, on social media.

Emma Kelly said that she was 19 weeks into the pregnancy when she went to the hospital last Wednesday after experiencing complications.

At the hospital, she says she learned that her daughter's heart stopped.

"I was told there was no other choice but to deliver our baby next," she wrote on Instagram on Monday. "Ryan and I spent almost 48 hours in the hospital.

"I labored for 24 hours with her before she made her entrance on December 17th. I was so angry at first that I had to deliver her, only for it to become the biggest blessing out of this nightmare. It gave Ryan and I the opportunity to hold our little Saint, Mary Kate, before officially saying goodbye to her.

Read More