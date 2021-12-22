(CNN) The UK's advertising regulator has labeled two promotions for fan tokens by Arsenal as "irresponsible," ruling they were misleading customers over the risks of investing in cryptocurrencies and warned the English Premier League club that they mustn't appear again.

The UK's Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) ruled that the ads -- a Facebook post and a page on the club's official website -- took advantage of supporters' inexperience and "trivialised" investment in cryptoassets

Arsenal is one of several leading football clubs selling fan tokens via the Socios app, which offers supporters the chance to influence decisions at their team and access to "exclusive promotions," according to the Socios website. Arsenal partnered with Socios, which is owned by blockchain sports venture Chiliz, in July.

A Facebook post advertising the club's $AFC fan tokens on August 12 read "Ben White, Calum Chambers and Kieran Tierney have had their say ... But what song do you want to hear when we win? Download the Socios app to get your token and vote."

And a web page published on August 6 was titled "$AFC Fan Token: Everything you need to know" and included information explaining what the Arsenal Fan Token was and the benefits that it offered.

