World's oldest family tree reconstructed from Stone Age tomb

(CNN) The oldest family tree in the world has been reconstructed through the analysis of ancient DNA taken from a Stone Age tomb in Britain, according to a new study published Wednesday.

Researchers extracted DNA from the bones and teeth of 35 individuals buried at Hazleton North long cairn in the Cotswolds-Severn region, England. They found that 27 of them were close biological relatives and were from five continuous generations of a single extended family.

The group lived around 3700-3600 BC -- approximately 5,700 years ago. Researchers discovered that most of those buried in the tomb were descended from four women who had children with the same man.

Archaeologists and geneticists from institutions around the world -- including Newcastle University, in England, the University of the Basque Country, in Spain, the University of Vienna, in Austria, and Harvard University, US -- were involved in the research.

DNA was extracted from the bones and teeth of 35 individuals buried at Hazleton North long cairn, in England.

The study, published in the journal Nature , is significant for revealing in great detail how prehistoric families were structured, researchers said.

Read More