Former NFL player died of 'chronic alcohol use,' autopsy shows

(CNN) The death of former NFL player Vincent Jackson was due to "chronic alcohol use," according to his autopsy.

The Hillsboro County, Florida, medical examiner's report, released this week, shows that Jackson's death in February was considered "natural" and the cause was listed as "chronic alcohol use."

He was found dead in a hotel room on February 15 in Brandon, Florida, with no apparent signs of trauma, officials said at the time. His family had reported him missing less than a week prior, CNN reported.

"Vincent Jackson was a brilliant, disciplined, gentle giant whose life began to change in his mid-30s. He became depressed, with progressive memory loss, problem solving difficulties, paranoia, and eventually extreme social isolation," said Dr. Ann McKee, chief of neuropathology for the VA Boston Healthcare System and director of the BU CTE Center and VA-BU-CLF Brain Bank.