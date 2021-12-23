Harry and Meghan share first picture of daughter Lilibet in holiday card

London (CNN) Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex shared the first photo of their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana, as part of their 2021 holiday card, released six months after she was born.

Meghan is seen happily holding Lilibet in the air, while Harry balances their son Archie on his lap in the image, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski.

"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world," the couple wrote on the front of the card. "Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family."

Meghan gave birth to Lilibet -- named after her great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who goes by that nickname -- in a Santa Barbara hospital in June this year.

The royal pair then explained that they were donating money this year to several organizations "that honor and protect families," including those that focus on Afghan resettlement, and organizations supporting paid parental leave in the US.

