English Premier League hit by record 103 Covid-19 cases between Dec 20-26

(CNN) The English Premier League has reported a record 103 Covid-19 cases in the week leading up to Boxing Day.

"The League can today confirm that between Monday 20 December and Sunday 26 December, 15,186 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff," the Premier League said in a statement on Monday. "Of these, there were 103 new positive cases."

The 103 cases are an increase on the previous week -- Dec 13-19 -- when 90 players and staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"The safety of everyone is a priority and the Premier League is taking all precautionary steps in response to the impact of the Omicron variant of COVID-19," the statement added.

"The League has reverted to its Emergency Measures, and has increased testing of players and club staff to daily lateral flow and twice-weekly PCR tests, having previously carried out lateral-flow testing twice a week."

Read More