LeBron James reaches 36,000 career points as Los Angeles Lakers beat the Houston Rockets

(CNN) LeBron James became just the third player to reach 36,000 career points in the NBA as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Houston Rockets 132-123 on Tuesday to end a five-game losing streak.

Starting at center for the first time in his career, James notched 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to record his third triple-double of the season.

The 36-year-old was aided by teammate Russell Westbrook, who notched a triple-double of his own with 24 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

With a new 'big three' of James, Westbrook and Anthony Davis, the Lakers came into the season with championship aspirations, but have regularly failed to reach that standard.

The team is now 17-18 for the season and sits in seventh place in the Western Conference.

