Raïssa Karama Rwizibuka, based in Bukavu, Democratic Republic of Congo:
Congolese beauty has been distorted by international media, so much so that Congolese women do not believe in their beauty anymore. So, I wanted to represent natural Congolese beauty in its greatness and its authenticity. On the left is 19-year-old Rosalie Kinja. On the right, Carine Baraka who is 23. Both young women are from Bukavu/South Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The idea for the photograph came to me in the middle of a conversation with them. Immediately, I grabbed my camera and said to the girls: 'Help me, I'm going to test something.' This photo represents the power between two women who are beautiful and confident and who also support each other.
Raïssa Karama Rwizibuka for Fondation Carmignac
See 2021 through the eyes of 12 women photographers
By Eliza Anyangwe, Editor of CNN As Equals
Updated 0905 GMT (1705 HKT) December 30, 2021