João Cancelo: Manchester City defender assaulted during burglary at his home

(CNN) Manchester City defender João Cancelo said on Thursday he was assaulted during a burglary at his family home which left the Portuguese international with visible facial injuries.

The 27-year-old posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account with a cut above and bruising around his right eye.

In an accompanying post, Cancelo wrote: "Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family.

"When you show resistance this is what happens. They managed to take all my jewellery and leave me with my face in this state.

"The most important thing for me is my family and luckily they are all OK," added Cancelo.

