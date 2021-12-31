(CNN) The College Football Playoff (CFP) semifinals kick off on Friday, with reigning champion Alabama facing Cincinnati in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas.

Later Georgia will look to bounce back from a loss in the SEC Championship in their semi against No. 2 Michigan in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Michigan tight end Erick All (83) celebrates after catching a 5-yard touchdown pass during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis.

Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Alabama vs No. 4 Cincinnati

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and the top-ranked Crimson Tide are seeking to capture back-to-back National Championships and the school's fifth since 2015, but in order to do so they'll have to defeat CFP newcomers Cincinnati.

The Bearcats became the first school outside the Power 5 to clinch a spot in the four-team CFP, after finishing the regular season 13-0, and having only one loss in the team's past 24 games.

