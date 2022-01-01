    Winter Classic: NHL says even the ice will need to be heated at Target Field with sub-zero temperatures forecast

    (CNN)Wrap up warm if you're heading to Target Field -- home of MLB's Minnesota Twins -- for the 2022 Winter Classic on Saturday.

    The NHL has staged 32 modern outdoor games, but Saturday's match between the Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues maybe the coldest yet, with sub-zero temperatures forecast.
    The high temperature on Saturday is only supposed to reach -2 degrees, but it will be even colder when the game begins at 7 p.m. ET with a frozen temperature of -5 and the wind chill hovering around -20 degrees.
      And it could go down as the coldest outdoor NHL hockey game in history if those temperatures pan out.
        So much so that the National Hockey League says even the ice will need to be heated.
        "When the air temperature is above the optimum ice temperature, the glycol and aluminum pans transfer heat away from the ice. But when the air temperature is below the optimum ice temperature, it transfers heat to the ice," said NHL.com.
        "The NHL has used a custom-made inline heater before to warm the glycol in the pipes on the way to the floor, but here it will use two inline heaters for the first time, one at the refrigeration truck and another in the outfield. The crew can calibrate the temperature to a half-degree."
        Meanwhile the NHL has announced the postponement of nine additional games, eight of those due to attendance restrictions in Canada. The NHL postponed nine other Canadian games for the same reason earlier this week.
        While the National Hockey League has hosted the Winter Classic in some spectacular locations, none has come close to this year's event.
        The 2021 edition was hosted on the 18th fairway of Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on the shores of Lake Tahoe.
        The 2021 edition was hosted on the 18th fairway of Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on the shores of Lake Tahoe.
        Two games were hosted on the unique rink, the first being the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, February 20. Play was suspended after the first period because of &quot;extreme sun.&quot;
        Two games were hosted on the unique rink, the first being the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, February 20. Play was suspended after the first period because of "extreme sun."
        The next day, the Boston Bruins played the Philadelphia Flyers.
        The next day, the Boston Bruins played the Philadelphia Flyers.
        The start of that game was pushed back due to a forecast of sunlight with no cloud cover and unseasonably warm temperatures.
        The start of that game was pushed back due to a forecast of sunlight with no cloud cover and unseasonably warm temperatures.
        &quot;We&#39;ve done over 30 outdoor games,&quot; NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said on the NBC broadcast over the weekend. &quot;This has been the most difficult weather circumstance we&#39;ve had, and it&#39;s a beautiful day. But if you look up at the sun, the cloud cover is everywhere but where the sun is, and it did a number on the ice.&quot;
        "We've done over 30 outdoor games," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said on the NBC broadcast over the weekend. "This has been the most difficult weather circumstance we've had, and it's a beautiful day. But if you look up at the sun, the cloud cover is everywhere but where the sun is, and it did a number on the ice."
        With the two teams facing off as the Nevada sun was setting, players dueled in front of some beautiful scenes.