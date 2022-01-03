Green Bay Packers crush Minnesota Vikings 37-10 to clinch NFC's top spot

(CNN) The Green Bay Packers clinched the No. 1 seed in the National Football Conference (NFC) with an emphatic 37-10 victory over division rivals the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns, wide receiver Davante Adams hauled in 11 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown and running back AJ Dillon added two rushing scores to seal the victory.

Facing back-up quarterback Sean Mannion -- with Vikings starter Kirk Cousins on the Covid-19/reserve list -- the Green Bay defense stifled the visitors, helping the Packers romp into a 20-0 lead before halftime.

The win means that the Packers seal home-field advantage throughout the playoffs -- ensuring the NFC will have to go through Lambeau Field -- as well as a first-round bye.

Rodgers, who has put himself in the running for back-to-back Most Valuable Player awards with his play in recent weeks, said he's hoping the chilly Green Bay weather can help the team come the playoffs.

