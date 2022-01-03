Josh Giddey makes NBA history as youngest player to record a triple-double

(CNN) Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey made NBA history on Sunday as he became the youngest player ever to record a triple-double.

Aged 19 years old and 84 days, Giddey took the record from Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, ending Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks with 17 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds.

Ball was aged 19 years old and 140 days when he achieved the feat in January last year.

Australian Giddey, an NBA rookie who was the sixth pick in the 2021 NBA draft, returned to action in Oklahoma City's 95-86 loss to Dallas having missed three games while in the NBA's Covid-19 protocols.

history❤️I love my team — josh giddey (@joshgiddey) January 3, 2022

"The individual stats are good, you enjoy it for the night, but a win is always better than individual stats for me," Giddey told reporters after the game.

