Portland Trail Blazers beat the Atlanta Hawks despite Trae Young's season-high 56 points

(CNN) Trae Young made history and scored a career-high 56 points, but the visiting Atlanta Hawks still fell 136-131 against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

Young's total set a new NBA season-high mark, surpassing Kevin Durant's 51-point performance for the Brooklyn Nets on December 12. Young also became the first ever player to score 56 points and dish out 14 assists in a game, according to the NBA

But despite Young's heroics, it was the Blazers, led by Anfernee Simons' career-high 43, who took the win and ended a four-game losing streak.

"I don't care about nothing besides the fact we lost, so it sucks I had this type of night on a loss because, at the end of the day, that's all that matters to me,'' said Young.

The 23-year-old ended the first half with 29 points, which included draining a three-pointer from the edge of the Blazer's logo with 2.8 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

