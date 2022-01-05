(CNN) When most people go looking for love, they turn to dating apps or matchmaking websites, or they ask friends to set them up -- but Muhammad Malik is taking a different approach entirely.

The 29-year-old bachelor from London has been using billboards in the UK city of Birmingham to advertise himself to potential suitors.

Malik says he loves food, good banter and learning more about his Muslim faith.

The signs read: "Save me from an arranged marriage" and also carry the name of his website, so would-be wives can get in touch and find out what he's looking for.

In a video on the website , which is called Find Malik a Wife, the Londoner says he's an entrepreneur, a foodie, religious and looking for someone who's working on her Din -- the Islamic way of life that defines a Muslim individual's social and personal code -- and whose "banter has to be 100."

As to why he's chosen such an unorthodox method to find a partner, Malik says on the site: "I just haven't found the right girl yet. It's tough out there. I had to get a billboard to get seen!"

