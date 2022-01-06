(CNN) Former Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has said she is "overjoyed" after welcoming her first child.

The retired sports star announced the birth of her daughter, Kalista Belle Kwan, in a post on her Instagram page Wednesday night.

"I'm overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival of Kalista Belle Kwan," she told her 252,000 followers.

"I've always wanted to be a mom and, to me, she's a perfect miracle. I had a hard time picturing what she might look like yet it seems like she's been in my life forever," Kwan wrote.

She added that it had "been a challenging journey to motherhood (not to mention a very long labor!!!) and I'm glad I never gave up."

Read More