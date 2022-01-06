Former Notre Dame and Cincinnati Bengals star Ross Browner dies at age 67

(CNN) College Football Hall of Fame inductee Ross Browner, a two-time All-American defensive lineman and national champion at Notre Dame, and a 10-year NFL veteran, has died. He was 67.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my Father, Ross Browner," said Browner's son, former NFL offensive linemen Max Starks, in a Twitter post. "The world has lost a Titan, [a College Football Hall of Fame] member, [Cincinnati Bengals] Legend, but he was most proud of being an [Notre Dame] alumnus. Our hearts are heavy but he is at peace now."

Starks did not specify how his father passed away.

Browner started all four seasons of his collegiate career at Notre Dame, winning national championships under the direction of head coaches Ara Parseghian and Dan Devine in 1973 and 1977, respectively. He holds a school record for career tackles by a defensive lineman, tackles-for-loss in a single season, career fumbles recoveries, and career tackles-for-loss.

Read More