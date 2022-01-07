Aston Villa signs Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona until the end of the season

(CNN) Aston Villa has agreed to a deal with Barcelona to sign Philippe Coutinho on loan until the end of the season with an option to buy.

Coutinho will be reunited with Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard, who was the Brazilian playmaker's teammate for two seasons at Liverpool.

"I don't think you get a nickname of 'The Magician' if you're not a special footballer," Gerrard told reporters at a press conference on Thursday.

"I've got nothing but positive things to say about the player. He's a friend of mine, so if I'm asked the questions I can speak for as long as you want."

Coutinho has struggled since being sold by Liverpool to Barça in 2018 for a reported fee of £145 million ($196.5M) and spent a year out on loan to Bayern Munich, where he similarly enjoyed limited success.

