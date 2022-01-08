German killer who wanted to 'live out cannibalistic fantasies' faces life in prison

(CNN) A German man who carried out a murder with "cannibalistic motives" has been sentenced to life in prison by a Berlin regional court.

Stefan R -- who CNN affiliate ZDF reports is a 42-year-old teacher -- was also found guilty of and sentenced for disturbing the peace of the dead, following the killing of a 43-year-old man in the defendant's apartment in September 2020, the court said.

The court said Stefan R had killed his victim to "obtain sexual gratification" through the act and the intention to consume parts of the corpse afterward.

According to the court's findings, the two men had arranged to meet up at the defendant's Berlin apartment after coming into contact on an online dating platform. At the apartment, Stefan R is said to have sedated the victim, killed him and then severed his genitals in order to eat them.

It could not be determined with certainty whether or not the defendant actually carried out this particular intention -- but the court said it was "probable."

