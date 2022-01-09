NFL's Denver Broncos dismiss head coach Vic Fangio after third straight year missing playoffs

(CNN) The Denver Broncos parted ways with head coach Vic Fangio on Sunday morning after his third straight season without making the NFL playoffs, the team announced.

The Broncos lost 28-24 to the Kansas City Chiefs in their final game of the season Saturday, dropping them to 7-10 for the year. Fangio's squads went 5-11 in 2020 and 7-9 the year prior as the defensive-minded coach struggled to put together a competent offense.

Broncos General Manager George Paton will take charge of the next coaching hire.

"This morning, George and I informed Vic of the decision to part ways with him as head coach of the Denver Broncos," President and CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement. "For the last three seasons, Vic put his heart and soul into coaching the Broncos. I want to thank Coach Fangio for giving his maximum effort to our organization since the day he was hired."

"I have tremendous respect for Vic and all he's accomplished in the NFL," Paton said in a statement. "Over the past year, I appreciated his partnership, friendship and the tireless work ethic he demonstrated as our head coach. Vic will continue to have great success in this league, and I thank him for everything he did for the Broncos as well as me personally."

